Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 1295.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1287.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

SBI Life's stock opened at 1292 and closed at 1295.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1297.35 and a low of 1281.7 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 128,849.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1374.85 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 8205 shares were traded for SBI Life.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1295.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Sbi Life witnessed a trading volume of 8205 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1295.85.

