Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1423.55 and closed at ₹1429.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1432.15 and a low of ₹1405.55 throughout the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹141,099.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1495 and its 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 12,438 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.