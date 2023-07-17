comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets in today's trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets in today's trading

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:18 PM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 1320.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1308.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi LifePremium
Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1324.6 and closed at 1314.85. The highest price it reached during the day was 1325.7, while the lowest price was 1312.2. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 132,127.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1339.55, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 14,500 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:18:29 PM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1308.05, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1308.05, which represents a decrease of 0.97%. The net change in the stock price is -12.75.

17 Jul 2023, 01:00:16 PM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1306.45, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1306.45. It has experienced a decrease of 1.09% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -14.35.

17 Jul 2023, 12:47:41 PM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1308.8, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

SBI Life stock is currently trading at a price of 1308.8. The stock has seen a decrease in its value, with a percent change of -0.91. This translates to a net change of -12. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Click here for Sbi Life AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:34:13 PM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1304.25, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1304.25 with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -16.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.25% and the value of the stock has decreased by 16.55.

17 Jul 2023, 12:21:01 PM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1305.3, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1305.3. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by 15.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:01:56 PM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1303, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1303, with a percent change of -1.35 and a net change of -17.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

17 Jul 2023, 11:53:48 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.85, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1302.85, which represents a decrease of 1.36% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -17.95, indicating a downward movement.

Click here for Sbi Life News

17 Jul 2023, 11:37:32 AM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.9, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1302.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.9, indicating a decrease of 17.9 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:23:38 AM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.95, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1302.95. There has been a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 17.85.

17 Jul 2023, 11:02:27 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1306.4, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1306.4, with a percentage change of -1.09 and a net change of -14.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.09% and has fallen by 14.4.

17 Jul 2023, 10:46:03 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1313.25, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

The current data of SBI Life stock shows that its price is 1313.25. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.55, which means the stock has decreased by 7.55.

Click here for Sbi Life Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:34:15 AM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1311.9, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1311.9, and it has experienced a percent change of -0.67. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.67% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -8.9, indicating a decrease of 8.9.

17 Jul 2023, 10:21:46 AM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1311.65, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is 1311.65. There has been a percent change of -0.69, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.15, suggesting a decline of 9.15 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:04:14 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1314.55, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1314.55, with a net change of -6.25 and a percent change of -0.47. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 6.25 points or 0.47% from its previous closing price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:50:29 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1313, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is 1313 with a percent change of -0.59. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.59% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -7.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by 7.8.

Click here for Sbi Life Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:31:21 AM IST

Sbi Life Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:30:11 AM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1317.3, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1317.3 with a percent change of -0.26. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.26% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.5, indicating a decrease of 3.5.

17 Jul 2023, 09:20:41 AM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1321.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1321.3 with a percent change of 0.04. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04%. The net change in the stock price is 0.5, indicating a small positive change in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:05:54 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1320, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1314.85

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI Life is 1320. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.15.

17 Jul 2023, 08:14:42 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1314.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 14,500 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was 1314.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout