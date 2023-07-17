Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets in today's trading

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1324.6 and closed at ₹1314.85. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹1325.7, while the lowest price was ₹1312.2. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹132,127.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1339.55, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 14,500 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1308.05, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1308.05, which represents a decrease of 0.97%. The net change in the stock price is -12.75. Share Via

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1306.45, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1306.45. It has experienced a decrease of 1.09% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -14.35. Share Via

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1308.8, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 SBI Life stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1308.8. The stock has seen a decrease in its value, with a percent change of -0.91. This translates to a net change of -12. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Click here for Sbi Life AGM Share Via

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1304.25, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 The current stock price of Sbi Life is ₹1304.25 with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -16.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.25% and the value of the stock has decreased by ₹16.55. Share Via

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1305.3, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1305.3. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹15.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value. Share Via

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1303, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1303, with a percent change of -1.35 and a net change of -17.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Share Via

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.85, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1302.85, which represents a decrease of 1.36% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -17.95, indicating a downward movement. Click here for Sbi Life News Share Via

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.9, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is ₹1302.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.9, indicating a decrease of ₹17.9 in the stock price. Share Via

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.95, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1302.95. There has been a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.85, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹17.85. Share Via

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1306.4, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1306.4, with a percentage change of -1.09 and a net change of -14.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.09% and has fallen by ₹14.4. Share Via

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1313.25, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 The current data of SBI Life stock shows that its price is ₹1313.25. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.55, which means the stock has decreased by ₹7.55. Click here for Sbi Life Dividend Share Via

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1311.9, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 The current price of SBI Life stock is ₹1311.9, and it has experienced a percent change of -0.67. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.67% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -8.9, indicating a decrease of ₹8.9. Share Via

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1311.65, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is ₹1311.65. There has been a percent change of -0.69, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.15, suggesting a decline of ₹9.15 in the stock price. Share Via

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1314.55, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 The current stock price of Sbi Life is ₹1314.55, with a net change of -6.25 and a percent change of -0.47. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 6.25 points or 0.47% from its previous closing price. Share Via

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1313, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is ₹1313 with a percent change of -0.59. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.59% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -7.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹7.8. Click here for Sbi Life Profit Loss Share Via

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1317.3, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 The current price of SBI Life stock is ₹1317.3 with a percent change of -0.26. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.26% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.5, indicating a decrease of ₹3.5. Share Via

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1321.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1320.8 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1321.3 with a percent change of 0.04. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04%. The net change in the stock price is 0.5, indicating a small positive change in the stock price. Share Via

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1320, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1314.85 The current data shows that the stock price of SBI Life is ₹1320. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.15. Share Via

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1314.85 yesterday On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 14,500 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was ₹1314.85. Share Via