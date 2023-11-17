Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Insurance Stock Rises in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1369.95 and closed at ₹1357.6. The highest price for the day was ₹1369.95 and the lowest was ₹1348.2. The market capitalization stands at ₹136088.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1 and the low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 14709 shares.
SBI Life stock is currently trading at ₹1423, with a 4.64% increase in price and a net change of 63.15. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, suggesting potential market optimism and investor interest in the company.
SBI Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of ₹1345.25 and a high of ₹1434.4 on the current trading day.
SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1421.6 with a bid price of 1422.2 and an offer price of 1423.2. The bid quantity is 750 and the offer quantity is 750. The open interest for SBI Life is 6886500. SBI Life is a leading life insurance company in India with a strong presence in the market.
The current price of SBI Life stock is ₹1426.85, with a percent change of 4.93 and a net change of 67. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.68%
|3 Months
|4.54%
|6 Months
|17.98%
|YTD
|10.45%
|1 Year
|8.37%
SBI Life stock is currently priced at ₹1359.4, with a net change of 1.8 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
