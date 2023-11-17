Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Insurance Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 4.64 %. The stock closed at 1359.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1423 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day of trading, SBI Life's stock opened at 1369.95 and closed at 1357.6. The highest price for the day was 1369.95 and the lowest was 1348.2. The market capitalization stands at 136088.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1 and the low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 14709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1423, up 4.64% from yesterday's ₹1359.85

SBI Life stock is currently trading at 1423, with a 4.64% increase in price and a net change of 63.15. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, suggesting potential market optimism and investor interest in the company.

17 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

SBI Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of 1345.25 and a high of 1434.4 on the current trading day.

17 Nov 2023, 10:08 AM IST Sbi Life November futures opened at 1365.15 as against previous close of 1362.4

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1421.6 with a bid price of 1422.2 and an offer price of 1423.2. The bid quantity is 750 and the offer quantity is 750. The open interest for SBI Life is 6886500. SBI Life is a leading life insurance company in India with a strong presence in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1426.85, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹1359.85

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1426.85, with a percent change of 4.93 and a net change of 67. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.68%
3 Months4.54%
6 Months17.98%
YTD10.45%
1 Year8.37%
17 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1359.4, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1357.6

SBI Life stock is currently priced at 1359.4, with a net change of 1.8 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:31 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1357.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for SBI Life was 14709 shares with a closing price of 1357.6.

