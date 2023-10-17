Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : Sbi Life closed today at 1345.4, up 1.79% from yesterday's 1321.8

16 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.79 %. The stock closed at 1321.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1345.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1316.5 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1331.4 and a low of 1311.25 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 132,324.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 4876 shares of SBI Life were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life closed today at ₹1345.4, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹1321.8

Today, SBI Life stock closed at 1345.4, which represents a 1.79% increase from the previous day's closing price of 1321.8. The net change in price is 23.6.

17 Oct 2023, 06:21 PM IST Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finserve1658.016.451.01813.451216.1264058.87
HDFC Life Insurance Company641.8511.651.85690.9457.95137958.99
SBI Life Insurance Company1345.423.61.791392.11039.25134660.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company533.552.450.46615.55380.9576754.98
Aditya Birla Capital182.72.451.36199.4108.1544176.75
17 Oct 2023, 05:37 PM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of 1326.6 and a high of 1351.25 today.

17 Oct 2023, 03:36 PM IST Sbi Life October futures opened at 1332.25 as against previous close of 1326.35

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1349.45. The bid price is 1349.4, and the offer price is 1350.4. The offer quantity is 3000, and the bid quantity is 750. The open interest for SBI Life is 6414000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Sbi Life Insurance Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd stock is 1054.00000 and the 52-week high price is 1393.00000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:04 PM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1348.1, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹1321.8

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1348.1, with a 1.99% percent change and a net change of 26.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.99% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net change of 26.3.

17 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finserve1654.312.750.781813.451216.1263469.59
HDFC Life Insurance Company642.111.91.89690.9457.95138012.73
SBI Life Insurance Company1347.826.01.971392.11039.25134900.6
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company534.33.20.6615.55380.9576862.87
Aditya Birla Capital182.82.551.41199.4108.1544200.93
17 Oct 2023, 02:29 PM IST Sbi Life October futures opened at 1332.25 as against previous close of 1326.35

SBI Life, currently trading at a spot price of 1349.95, has a bid price of 1349.0 and an offer price of 1349.75. The bid and offer quantities stand at 750 each. The stock has an open interest of 6384000. SBI Life is a prominent insurance company operating in India.

17 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1347.3, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹1321.8

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is 1347.3. There has been a percent change of 1.93, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 25.5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

17 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for SBI Life Insurance Company stock is 1326.6, while the high price is 1351.25.

17 Oct 2023, 01:57 PM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1351.25, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹1321.8

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1351.25, which represents a 2.23% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 29.45. This data indicates that SBI Life's stock has seen a positive movement and has gained value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Sbi Life share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1303.51
10 Days1294.57
20 Days1310.77
50 Days1308.65
100 Days1287.77
300 Days1228.62
17 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low price of 1326.6 and a high price of 1349.25 today.

17 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1346.6, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹1321.8

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is 1346.6. There has been a 1.88% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 24.8.

17 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finserve1656.014.450.881813.451216.1263740.34
HDFC Life Insurance Company643.112.92.05690.9457.95138227.67
SBI Life Insurance Company1347.7525.951.961392.11039.25134895.59
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company533.12.00.38615.55380.9576690.24
Aditya Birla Capital183.753.51.94199.4108.1544430.64
17 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1348, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹1321.8

The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1348, with a percent change of 1.98 and a net change of 26.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.98% and has seen a net increase of 26.2 points.

17 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of 1326.6 and a high of 1348.7 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy16161617
Buy13131312
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1340.5, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹1321.8

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is at 1340.5, with a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 18.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of SBI Life Insurance Company stock is 1326.6, while the high price is 1342.

17 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1338.95, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹1321.8

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1338.95. There has been a percent change of 1.3, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.15, which means that the stock price has increased by 17.15.

17 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Sbi Life October futures opened at 1332.25 as against previous close of 1326.35

SBI Life, a leading insurance company, currently has a spot price of 1330.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 1334.0, while the offer price is 1334.7. There is a good demand for the stock with a bid quantity of 750 and an offer quantity of 750. The open interest stands at 6,307,500, indicating significant interest in trading this stock.

17 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for SBI Life Insurance Company stock is 1326.6, while the high price is 1338.65.

17 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1332, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1321.8

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1332, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 10.2.

17 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1331.95, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1321.8

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1331.95. It has observed a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 10.15.

17 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1316 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 4,876 shares were traded. The closing price for the day stood at 1,316.

