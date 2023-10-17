Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : Sbi Life closed today at 1345.4, up 1.79% from yesterday's 1321.8

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life closed today at ₹1345.4, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹1321.8 Today, SBI Life stock closed at ₹1345.4, which represents a 1.79% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹1321.8. The net change in price is 23.6.

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finserve 1658.0 16.45 1.0 1813.45 1216.1 264058.87 HDFC Life Insurance Company 641.85 11.65 1.85 690.9 457.95 137958.99 SBI Life Insurance Company 1345.4 23.6 1.79 1392.1 1039.25 134660.38 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 533.55 2.45 0.46 615.55 380.95 76754.98 Aditya Birla Capital 182.7 2.45 1.36 199.4 108.15 44176.75 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of ₹1326.6 and a high of ₹1351.25 today.

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1332.25 as against previous close of 1326.35 SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1349.45. The bid price is 1349.4, and the offer price is 1350.4. The offer quantity is 3000, and the bid quantity is 750. The open interest for SBI Life is 6414000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi Life Insurance Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd stock is 1054.00000 and the 52-week high price is 1393.00000.

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1348.1, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹1321.8 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1348.1, with a 1.99% percent change and a net change of 26.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.99% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net change of ₹26.3. Click here for Sbi Life Board Meetings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finserve 1654.3 12.75 0.78 1813.45 1216.1 263469.59 HDFC Life Insurance Company 642.1 11.9 1.89 690.9 457.95 138012.73 SBI Life Insurance Company 1347.8 26.0 1.97 1392.1 1039.25 134900.6 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 534.3 3.2 0.6 615.55 380.95 76862.87 Aditya Birla Capital 182.8 2.55 1.41 199.4 108.15 44200.93

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1332.25 as against previous close of 1326.35 SBI Life, currently trading at a spot price of 1349.95, has a bid price of 1349.0 and an offer price of 1349.75. The bid and offer quantities stand at 750 each. The stock has an open interest of 6384000. SBI Life is a prominent insurance company operating in India.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1347.3, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹1321.8 The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is ₹1347.3. There has been a percent change of 1.93, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 25.5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for SBI Life Insurance Company stock is ₹1326.6, while the high price is ₹1351.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1351.25, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹1321.8 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1351.25, which represents a 2.23% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is ₹29.45. This data indicates that SBI Life's stock has seen a positive movement and has gained value.

Sbi Life share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1303.51 10 Days 1294.57 20 Days 1310.77 50 Days 1308.65 100 Days 1287.77 300 Days 1228.62

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The stock of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low price of ₹1326.6 and a high price of ₹1349.25 today.

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1346.6, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹1321.8 The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is ₹1346.6. There has been a 1.88% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 24.8. Click here for Sbi Life News

Sbi Life Live Updates

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finserve 1656.0 14.45 0.88 1813.45 1216.1 263740.34 HDFC Life Insurance Company 643.1 12.9 2.05 690.9 457.95 138227.67 SBI Life Insurance Company 1347.75 25.95 1.96 1392.1 1039.25 134895.59 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 533.1 2.0 0.38 615.55 380.95 76690.24 Aditya Birla Capital 183.75 3.5 1.94 199.4 108.15 44430.64

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1348, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹1321.8 The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1348, with a percent change of 1.98 and a net change of 26.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.98% and has seen a net increase of 26.2 points.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of ₹1326.6 and a high of ₹1348.7 on the current day.

Sbi Life share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 16 16 16 17 Buy 13 13 13 12 Hold 1 1 1 1 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1340.5, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹1321.8 The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is at ₹1340.5, with a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 18.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of SBI Life Insurance Company stock is ₹1326.6, while the high price is ₹1342.

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1338.95, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹1321.8 As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is ₹1338.95. There has been a percent change of 1.3, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.15, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹17.15.

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1332.25 as against previous close of 1326.35 SBI Life, a leading insurance company, currently has a spot price of 1330.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 1334.0, while the offer price is 1334.7. There is a good demand for the stock with a bid quantity of 750 and an offer quantity of 750. The open interest stands at 6,307,500, indicating significant interest in trading this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for SBI Life Insurance Company stock is ₹1326.6, while the high price is ₹1338.65.

Sbi Life Live Updates

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1332, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1321.8 The current price of SBI Life stock is ₹1332, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 10.2.

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1331.95, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1321.8 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1331.95. It has observed a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 10.15.