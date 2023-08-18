comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 09:38:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.85 -0.17%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 0.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.4 -0.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614 0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.1 -0.35%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life shares tumble in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life shares tumble in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 1283.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1271 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi LifePremium
Sbi Life

On the last day of trading, SBI Life opened at 1288.95 and closed at 1289.4. The stock reached a high of 1288.95 and a low of 1276.35 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 128,183.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1374.85 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 8821 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:40:51 AM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1271, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹1283.4

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1271, which represents a decrease of 0.97%. The net change in the stock price is -12.4, indicating a decline in value.

18 Aug 2023, 09:39:32 AM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.81%
3 Months5.07%
6 Months9.4%
YTD4.32%
1 Year-1.6%
18 Aug 2023, 09:34:40 AM IST

Sbi Life Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:04:54 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1280.6, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹1289.4

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1280.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.68%, resulting in a net change of -8.8.

18 Aug 2023, 08:08:18 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1289.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of SBI Life shares on the BSE was 8821 shares. The closing price of the shares was 1289.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App