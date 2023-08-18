Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life shares tumble in trading today

On the last day of trading, SBI Life opened at ₹1288.95 and closed at ₹1289.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1288.95 and a low of ₹1276.35 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹128,183.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 8821 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.