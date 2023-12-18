Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life's stock slumps as trading takes a hit

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI Life was ₹1472.6, while the close price was ₹1469.8. The stock had a high of ₹1480.95 and a low of ₹1449. The market capitalization of SBI Life was ₹145,573.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1491.5 and ₹1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 12,087 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1452.25. The bid price stands at 1459.5, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1460.25. The bid and offer quantities are both at 750. The stock has an open interest of 5,754,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Sbi Life is ₹1451.75 with a net change of -0.8 and a percent change of -0.06. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.87%
|3 Months
|0.42%
|6 Months
|13.36%
|YTD
|17.96%
|1 Year
|14.06%
As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is ₹1448.6. There has been a decrease of 0.27% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -3.95.
On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a volume of 12,087 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹1469.8.
