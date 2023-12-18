Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life's stock slumps as trading takes a hit

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1452.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1451.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI Life was 1472.6, while the close price was 1469.8. The stock had a high of 1480.95 and a low of 1449. The market capitalization of SBI Life was 145,573.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1491.5 and 1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 12,087 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:02 AM IST Sbi Life December futures opened at 1458.45 as against previous close of 1461.15

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1452.25. The bid price stands at 1459.5, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1460.25. The bid and offer quantities are both at 750. The stock has an open interest of 5,754,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1451.75, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1452.55

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1451.75 with a net change of -0.8 and a percent change of -0.06. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.87%
3 Months0.42%
6 Months13.36%
YTD17.96%
1 Year14.06%
18 Dec 2023, 09:17 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1448.6, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1452.55

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1448.6. There has been a decrease of 0.27% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -3.95.

18 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1469.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a volume of 12,087 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 1469.8.

