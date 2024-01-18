Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Plunges in Trading

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's open price was ₹1399.9 and the close price was ₹1409.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1444 and a low of ₹1386.95. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹142,281.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1495 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 31,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.