Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Plunges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -2.07 %. The stock closed at 1421.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1391.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's open price was 1399.9 and the close price was 1409.25. The stock reached a high of 1444 and a low of 1386.95. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 142,281.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1495 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 31,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1391.7, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹1421.05

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that its price is 1391.7. There has been a percent change of -2.07 and a net change of -29.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.07 percent and the decrease amounts to 29.35.

18 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1409.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Sbi Life had a trading volume of 31,351 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1409.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.