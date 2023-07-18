Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:46 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1314.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1311.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, the opening price of SBI Life was 1320, and it closed at 1320.8. The stock had a high of 1329.05 and a low of 1297.35. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 131,541.9 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1339.55, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 20,104 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:46 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1311.85, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1314.15

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1311.85 with a net change of -2.3, representing a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.3 points from its previous value.

Click here for Sbi Life News

18 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1312.6, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1314.15

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1312.6, with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -1.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price.

18 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1318.7, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1314.15

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1318.7, representing a percent change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 4.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1319.6, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1314.15

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1319.6 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 5.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.41% from its previous closing price and has gained 5.45 points.

18 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1318.7, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1314.15

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1318.7, with a net change of 4.55 and a percent change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Sbi Life Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1320.9, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1314.15

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1320.9, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 6.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.51% and the company's stock has risen by 6.75 points.

18 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1319.85, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1314.15

SBI Life stock is currently trading at a price of 1319.85. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 5.7.

18 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1317.65, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1314.15

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1317.65 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 3.5. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1317.85, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1314.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1317.85. There has been a 0.28% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.7 points.

Click here for Sbi Life Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1317.4, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1314.15

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1317.4 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 3.25. This implies that the stock price has increased by 0.25% from the previous trading session, and the net change in price is 3.25.

18 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1316, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1314.15

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1316 with a percent change of 0.14%. The net change in the stock price is 1.85.

18 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1314.15, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1314.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.65, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock price of SBI Life has slightly declined.

18 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1320.8 yesterday

On the last day, Sbi Life had a BSE volume of 20,104 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1320.8.

