Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : Sbi Life closed today at ₹1352.55, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1348

On the last day, SBI Life opened at ₹1331.95 and closed at ₹1321.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1351.25 and a low of ₹1326.6. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹134,686.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for SBI Life was 14,308. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finserve 1624.0 -33.4 -2.02 1813.45 1216.1 258643.91 HDFC Life Insurance Company 643.2 1.35 0.21 690.9 457.95 138249.16 SBI Life Insurance Company 1352.55 4.55 0.34 1392.1 1039.25 135376.02 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 521.4 -12.15 -2.28 615.55 380.95 75007.11 Aditya Birla Capital 180.55 -2.05 -1.12 199.4 108.15 43656.88

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for SBI Life Insurance Company stock is ₹1340.5 and the high price is ₹1358.

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1348.95 as against previous close of 1350.05 SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1355.4. The bid price is ₹1358.55, with a bid quantity of 750 shares. The offer price is ₹1358.8, with an offer quantity of 2250 shares. The open interest for SBI Life is 6,311,250 shares.

Sbi Life Insurance Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd stock is ₹1054.00000, while the 52-week high price is ₹1393.00000.

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1345.4, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹1321.8 The Sbi Life stock price is currently at ₹1345.4, with a percent change of 1.79. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 23.6, which shows an increase in the stock price. Overall, the Sbi Life stock is performing well and experiencing growth. Click here for Sbi Life Key Metrics

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of ₹1326.6 and a high of ₹1351.25 today.

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1348.95 as against previous close of 1350.05 SBI Life is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1348.35. The bid price is 1358.75 and the offer price is 1358.95. The offer quantity stands at 750 shares, while the bid quantity is 1500 shares. The stock has an open interest of 6,288,000 shares.

Sbi Life share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1312.53 10 Days 1296.09 20 Days 1309.21 50 Days 1309.94 100 Days 1289.34 300 Days 1229.07

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1348.95 as against previous close of 1350.05 SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1348.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 1353.75, while the offer price is 1354.45. The offer quantity is 750 shares, matching the bid quantity. The open interest stands at 6,270,750.

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1348.95 as against previous close of 1350.05 SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1348.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 1349.9, with an offer price of 1350.95. The offer quantity is 750 shares, matched by a bid quantity of 750 shares. The stock has a high Open Interest of 6315000.

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1348.95 as against previous close of 1350.05 SBI Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1348.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 1347.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1348.45. There is a bid quantity of 750 and an offer quantity of 750. The stock has a high open interest of 6,378,000, indicating strong investor interest.

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.56% 3 Months 3.14% 6 Months 17.7% YTD 9.51% 1 Year 13.33%

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1321.8 on last trading day On the last day, Sbi Life had a BSE volume of 14308 shares, with a closing price of ₹1321.8.