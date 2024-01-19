Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Shares Experience Bearish Trading Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was ₹1434.9, and the close price was ₹1421.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1437.9 and a low of ₹1384.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is ₹141054.72 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1495 and a low of ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 13265 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1408.8, with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -12.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.86% and by ₹12.25.
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 13,265 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1421.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!