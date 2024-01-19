Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Shares Experience Bearish Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 1421.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1408.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was 1434.9, and the close price was 1421.05. The stock reached a high of 1437.9 and a low of 1384.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is 141054.72 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1495 and a low of 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 13265 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1421.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 13,265 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1421.05.

