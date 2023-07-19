Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets as investors bearish on market conditions

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 1315 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1312.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, the open price of SBI Life was 1314.15 and the close price was also 1314.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1322.15, while the lowest price was 1306. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 131,446.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1339.55 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 14,672.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1312.45, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1315

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1312.45. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.19% in percentage change and a net change of -2.55.

19 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1312.45, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1315

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1312.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -2.55, suggesting a decrease of 2.55.

19 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1310.8, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1315.0

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1310.8, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -4.2. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.32% and has fallen by 4.2 points.

19 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1309.4, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1315

The current price of Sbi Life stock is 1309.4, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -5.6. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.43% and has decreased by 5.6 points.

Click here for Sbi Life Profit Loss

19 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1316.2, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1315

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1316.2. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.09% or 1.2 points.

19 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1315.85, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1315

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1315.85. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.06. This translates to a net change of 0.85.

19 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1313.2, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1314.15

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1313.2. There has been a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's price.

19 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1314.15 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for SBI Life was 14,672 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1,314.15.

