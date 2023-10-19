Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets as investors sell off shares

On the last day of trading, SBI Life opened at ₹1347.3 and closed at ₹1348. The stock reached a high of ₹1358 and a low of ₹1340.5. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently at ₹135,402.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 8577 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1342.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 1345.0, while the offer price is 1345.65. The offer quantity stands at 1500, whereas the bid quantity is 750. The stock has a significant open interest of 6240000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.59%
|3 Months
|5.42%
|6 Months
|20.74%
|YTD
|10.16%
|1 Year
|11.26%
