Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets as investors sell off shares

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 1356.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1341.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day of trading, SBI Life opened at 1347.3 and closed at 1348. The stock reached a high of 1358 and a low of 1340.5. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently at 135,402.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 8577 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The SBI Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of 1338.1 and a high of 1351 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Sbi Life October futures opened at 1357.05 as against previous close of 1358.8

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1342.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 1345.0, while the offer price is 1345.65. The offer quantity stands at 1500, whereas the bid quantity is 750. The stock has a significant open interest of 6240000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1341.95, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹1356.9

As of the current data, the Sbi Life stock price is 1341.95, which represents a 1.1% decrease from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -14.95.

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.59%
3 Months5.42%
6 Months20.74%
YTD10.16%
1 Year11.26%
19 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1351, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1356.9

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1351. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.9, suggesting a decrease of 5.9 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1348 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8577. The closing price for the stock was 1348.

