Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's open and close price were both ₹1446.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1447, while the lowest was ₹1420. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹143,077.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1491.5 and ₹1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,483 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.