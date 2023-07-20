Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, the open price of SBI Life was ₹1318, and the close price was ₹1315. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1319, while the lowest price was ₹1307. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹131,076.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1339.55, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 10,928.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
