Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 3.95 %. The stock closed at 1359.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1413.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, the open price of SBI Life was 1345.25 and the close price was 1359.85. The stock reached a high of 1434.4 and a low of 1345.25 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 141,504.12 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 1434.4 and 1039.25 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE for SBI Life was 55,647 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1359.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 55,647 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,359.85.

