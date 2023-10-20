Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1347.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1345.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1351 and closed at 1356.9. The highest price reached during the day was 1352.55, while the lowest was 1338.1. The company's market capitalization is 134,896.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 8048.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of 1337 and a high of 1350.65 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.63%
3 Months5.63%
6 Months19.43%
YTD9.49%
1 Year9.86%
20 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1345.1, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1347.5

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that its price is 1345.1. There has been a decrease of 0.18% in its value, resulting in a net change of -2.4.

20 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1347.5, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹1356.9

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1347.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.69%, resulting in a net change of -9.4.

20 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1356.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, a total of 8,048 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,356.9.

