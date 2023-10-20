Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Drops in Trading Today

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1351 and closed at ₹1356.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1352.55, while the lowest was ₹1338.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹134,896.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 8048.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.