Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees bullish trading today, gains momentum

On the last day, SBI Life opened at ₹1275.05 and closed at ₹1283.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1285 and a low of ₹1266.55 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹128,518.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1374.85 and ₹1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI Life on that day was 6043 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.