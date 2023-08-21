Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees bullish trading today, gains momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 1283.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1283.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life opened at 1275.05 and closed at 1283.4. The stock reached a high of 1285 and a low of 1266.55 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 128,518.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1374.85 and 1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI Life on that day was 6043 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1283.95, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1283.4

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1283.95 with a percentage change of 0.04. The net change in the stock price is 0.55.

21 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1283.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 6,043 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,283.4.

