Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock dips in trading today

4 min read . 10:29 AM IST
Sbi Life stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 1409.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1385.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, Sbi Life opened at 1428.95 and closed at 1424.7. The stock had a high of 1437.25 and a low of 1403.4. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is 141,094.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1491.5 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 22,210 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:29 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1385.1, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹1409.2

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1385.1 with a percent change of -1.71% and a net change of -24.1. This indicates that the stock has seen a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a decrease in the net price.

21 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

SBI Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of 1380.5 and a high of 1402 on the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Sbi Life December futures opened at 1401.15 as against previous close of 1412.8

SBI Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1390.3. The bid price for the stock is 1394.85, while the offer price is 1395.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 750 shares and a bid quantity of 750 shares. The open interest for SBI Life stock stands at 6,117,750 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1391.65, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1409.2

The current price of Sbi Life stock is 1391.65, which represents a decrease of 1.25% or a net change of -17.55.

21 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.92%
3 Months-0.74%
6 Months8.83%
YTD14.45%
1 Year14.46%
21 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1394.2, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹1409.2

As of the current data, SBI Life stock is priced at 1394.2. It has seen a decrease of 1.06% in its value, resulting in a net change of -15. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's performance.

21 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1424.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 22,210. The closing price for the shares was 1424.7.

