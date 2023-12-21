Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock dips in trading today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, Sbi Life opened at ₹1428.95 and closed at ₹1424.7. The stock had a high of ₹1437.25 and a low of ₹1403.4. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is ₹141,094.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1491.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 22,210 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1385.1 with a percent change of -1.71% and a net change of -24.1. This indicates that the stock has seen a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a decrease in the net price.
SBI Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of ₹1380.5 and a high of ₹1402 on the current day.
SBI Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1390.3. The bid price for the stock is ₹1394.85, while the offer price is ₹1395.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 750 shares and a bid quantity of 750 shares. The open interest for SBI Life stock stands at 6,117,750 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Sbi Life stock is ₹1391.65, which represents a decrease of 1.25% or a net change of -17.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.92%
|3 Months
|-0.74%
|6 Months
|8.83%
|YTD
|14.45%
|1 Year
|14.46%
As of the current data, SBI Life stock is priced at ₹1394.2. It has seen a decrease of 1.06% in its value, resulting in a net change of -15. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 22,210. The closing price for the shares was ₹1424.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!