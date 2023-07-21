Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees upward trend in trading today

On the last day, SBI Life opened at ₹1310.6 and closed at ₹1313.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1322.55 and a low of ₹1309.25. The market capitalization of SBI Life stands at ₹131,827.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1339.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 1679 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.