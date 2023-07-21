Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life's stock plummets in the market today

On the last day of trading, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1310.6 and closed at ₹1313.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1322.55 and a low of ₹1309.25 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹131,206.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1339.55 and its 52-week low is ₹1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 2289 shares of SBI Life were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

