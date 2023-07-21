Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life's stock plummets in the market today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 1313.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1306.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day of trading, SBI Life's stock opened at 1310.6 and closed at 1313.1. The stock reached a high of 1322.55 and a low of 1309.25 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 131,206.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1339.55 and its 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 2289 shares of SBI Life were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1306.9, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹1313.1

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that its price is 1306.9, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -6.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

21 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1308.75, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1313.1

The current data of Sbi Life stock shows that the stock price is 1308.75. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.35, meaning the stock price has decreased by 4.35.

Click here for Sbi Life Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1308.75, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1313.1

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1308.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.35, meaning it has decreased by 4.35.

21 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1308.2, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1313.1

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that its price is 1308.2. There has been a decrease in the stock's price by -0.37 percent, resulting in a net change of -4.9.

21 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1311.05, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1313.1

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1311.05 with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.05, indicating a decrease of 2.05 per share.

21 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1313.1 yesterday

On the last day, SBI Life had a volume of 2289 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1313.1.

