Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees bullish trading today

On the last day of trading, SBI Life opened at ₹1430.9 and closed at ₹1414.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹1430.9, while the low was ₹1382.9. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹138,926.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1434.4, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 20,138 shares were traded.
Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|613.3
|1.45
|0.24
|754.4
|530.2
|387912.11
|Bajaj Finserve
|1597.1
|-1.25
|-0.08
|1676.4
|1216.1
|254359.72
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1418.0
|32.8
|2.37
|1434.4
|1039.25
|141926.88
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|665.75
|14.25
|2.19
|690.9
|457.95
|143096.05
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|557.45
|7.6
|1.38
|615.55
|380.95
|80193.16
SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range
The SBI Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of ₹1387.65 and a high of ₹1409.55 today.
Sbi Life November futures opened at 1393.65 as against previous close of 1390.1
SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1397.3. The bid price is ₹1400.05, and the offer price is ₹1400.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 750 each. The open interest for SBI Life is 6,438,750.
Sbi Life Live Updates
SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.95%
|3 Months
|7.62%
|6 Months
|20.38%
|YTD
|12.51%
|1 Year
|11.47%
Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1387.65, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹1414.2
SBI Life stock's current price is ₹1387.65, with a percent change of -1.88 and a net change of -26.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.88% or ₹26.55.
