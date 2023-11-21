Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees bullish trading today

On the last day of trading, SBI Life opened at ₹1430.9 and closed at ₹1414.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹1430.9, while the low was ₹1382.9. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹138,926.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1434.4, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 20,138 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 613.3 1.45 0.24 754.4 530.2 387912.11 Bajaj Finserve 1597.1 -1.25 -0.08 1676.4 1216.1 254359.72 SBI Life Insurance Company 1418.0 32.8 2.37 1434.4 1039.25 141926.88 HDFC Life Insurance Company 665.75 14.25 2.19 690.9 457.95 143096.05 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 557.45 7.6 1.38 615.55 380.95 80193.16

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1421.45, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹1385.2 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1421.45, with a percent change of 2.62% and a net change of ₹36.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.62% or ₹36.25.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The SBI Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of ₹1387.65 and a high of ₹1409.55 today.

Sbi Life November futures opened at 1393.65 as against previous close of 1390.1 SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1397.3. The bid price is ₹1400.05, and the offer price is ₹1400.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 750 each. The open interest for SBI Life is 6,438,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.95% 3 Months 7.62% 6 Months 20.38% YTD 12.51% 1 Year 11.47%

