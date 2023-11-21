comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees bullish trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees bullish trading today

4 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 2.62 %. The stock closed at 1385.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1421.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi LifePremium
Sbi Life

On the last day of trading, SBI Life opened at 1430.9 and closed at 1414.2. The stock's high for the day was 1430.9, while the low was 1382.9. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 138,926.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1434.4, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 20,138 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:30:02 AM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India613.31.450.24754.4530.2387912.11
Bajaj Finserve1597.1-1.25-0.081676.41216.1254359.72
SBI Life Insurance Company1418.032.82.371434.41039.25141926.88
HDFC Life Insurance Company665.7514.252.19690.9457.95143096.05
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company557.457.61.38615.55380.9580193.16
21 Nov 2023, 10:26:18 AM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1421.45, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹1385.2

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1421.45, with a percent change of 2.62% and a net change of 36.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.62% or 36.25.

21 Nov 2023, 10:11:56 AM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The SBI Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of 1387.65 and a high of 1409.55 today.

21 Nov 2023, 10:05:30 AM IST

Sbi Life November futures opened at 1393.65 as against previous close of 1390.1

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1397.3. The bid price is 1400.05, and the offer price is 1400.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 750 each. The open interest for SBI Life is 6,438,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:58:34 AM IST

Sbi Life Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:44:33 AM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1392.7, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1385.2

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1392.7 with a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.5.

21 Nov 2023, 09:39:51 AM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.95%
3 Months7.62%
6 Months20.38%
YTD12.51%
1 Year11.47%
21 Nov 2023, 09:06:35 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1387.65, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹1414.2

SBI Life stock's current price is 1387.65, with a percent change of -1.88 and a net change of -26.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.88% or 26.55.

21 Nov 2023, 08:07:22 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1414.2 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 20,138 shares and a closing price of 1414.2.

