Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock sinks in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 1372.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1348.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, the opening price of SBI Life was 1372.95, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1376.05 and a low of 1340.3. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 135,007.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, there were 6610 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1348.6, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹1372.95

The current data for Sbi Life stock shows that the stock price is 1348.6. There has been a percent change of -1.77, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by 24.35.

21 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1372.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, a total of 6610 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1372.95.

