Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock falls as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day of trading, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1275.65 and closed at ₹1281.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1289 and a low of ₹1275. The company has a market capitalization of ₹127,832.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. On the BSE, a total volume of 5242 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is ₹1277. It has experienced a percent change of -0.37, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.8, suggesting a decrease of 4.8 points.
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,242. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,281.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!