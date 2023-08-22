Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock falls as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 1281.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1277 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day of trading, SBI Life's stock opened at 1275.65 and closed at 1281.8. The stock reached a high of 1289 and a low of 1275. The company has a market capitalization of 127,832.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1374.85, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, a total volume of 5242 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1277, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1281.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1277. It has experienced a percent change of -0.37, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.8, suggesting a decrease of 4.8 points.

22 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1281.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,242. The closing price for the shares was 1,281.8.

