Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock falls as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day of trading, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1275.65 and closed at ₹1281.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1289 and a low of ₹1275. The company has a market capitalization of ₹127,832.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. On the BSE, a total volume of 5242 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.