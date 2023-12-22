Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 22 Dec 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 1409.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1405.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SBI Life's stock opened at 1394.2 and closed at 1409.2. The highest price reached during the day was 1410.6, while the lowest was 1380.5. The company's market capitalization is 140,699.28 crore. The 52-week high for SBI Life's stock is 1491.5, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. A total of 25,935 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1405.25, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1409.2

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is 1405.25. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -3.95, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.95. Overall, the current data suggests a small decline in the SBI Life stock price.

22 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1409.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sbi Life on the BSE, a total of 25,935 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 1,409.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.