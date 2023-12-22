Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1394.2 and closed at ₹1409.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1410.6, while the lowest was ₹1380.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹140,699.28 crore. The 52-week high for SBI Life's stock is ₹1491.5, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. A total of 25,935 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is ₹1405.25. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -3.95, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.95. Overall, the current data suggests a small decline in the SBI Life stock price.
