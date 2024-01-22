 Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees surge in trading today | Mint
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees surge in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees surge in trading today

8 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 1440.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1443.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's open price was 1445.05 and the close price was 1440.20. The stock reached a high of 1453 and a low of 1431.45. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently 144,534.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1495, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 5037 shares of SBI Life were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:29:48 AM IST

Sbi Life January futures opened at 1447.9 as against previous close of 1439.5

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1442.2. The bid price is 1433.1, and the offer price is 1440.85. There are 750 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 750 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for SBI Life stands at 5,712,750 shares.

22 Jan 2024, 11:25:04 AM IST

The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of 1431.45 and a high of 1453 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:51:13 AM IST

Top active options for Sbi Life

Top active call options for Sbi Life at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1450.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 7.1 (-30.05%) & 9.35 (-30.48%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi Life at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 1430.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 7.75 (-47.28%) & 1.85 (-71.97%) respectively.

22 Jan 2024, 10:43:14 AM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India936.033.93.76919.45530.2592019.78
Bajaj Finserve1582.95-17.45-1.091741.851216.1252106.14
SBI Life Insurance Company1443.553.350.231495.01039.25144484.16
HDFC Life Insurance Company608.0-7.8-1.27710.6457.95130683.28
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company491.8-2.55-0.52615.55380.9570748.94
22 Jan 2024, 10:41:01 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:11:54 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:06:47 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:02:24 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:57:08 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:44:52 AM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.37%
3 Months-3.55%
6 Months11.61%
YTD0.56%
1 Year8.88%
22 Jan 2024, 09:08:03 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:10:21 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1440.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sbi Life had a trading volume of 5037 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1440.2.

