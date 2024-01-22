Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees surge in trading today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's open price was ₹1445.05 and the close price was ₹1440.20. The stock reached a high of ₹1453 and a low of ₹1431.45. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently ₹144,534.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1495, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 5037 shares of SBI Life were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi Life January futures opened at 1447.9 as against previous close of 1439.5 SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1442.2. The bid price is ₹1433.1, and the offer price is ₹1440.85. There are 750 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 750 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for SBI Life stands at 5,712,750 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of ₹1431.45 and a high of ₹1453 on the current day.

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1443.55, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1440.2 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1443.55 with a net change of 3.35, representing a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Top active options for Sbi Life Top active call options for Sbi Life at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹7.1 (-30.05%) & ₹9.35 (-30.48%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi Life at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹1430.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹7.75 (-47.28%) & ₹1.85 (-71.97%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 936.0 33.9 3.76 919.45 530.2 592019.78 Bajaj Finserve 1582.95 -17.45 -1.09 1741.85 1216.1 252106.14 SBI Life Insurance Company 1443.55 3.35 0.23 1495.0 1039.25 144484.16 HDFC Life Insurance Company 608.0 -7.8 -1.27 710.6 457.95 130683.28 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 491.8 -2.55 -0.52 615.55 380.95 70748.94

Sbi Life Live Updates SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY More Information

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.37% 3 Months -3.55% 6 Months 11.61% YTD 0.56% 1 Year 8.88%

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1440.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Sbi Life had a trading volume of 5037 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1440.2.