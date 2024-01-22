Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees surge in trading today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's open price was ₹1445.05 and the close price was ₹1440.20. The stock reached a high of ₹1453 and a low of ₹1431.45. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently ₹144,534.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1495, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 5037 shares of SBI Life were traded.
SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1442.2. The bid price is ₹1433.1, and the offer price is ₹1440.85. There are 750 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 750 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for SBI Life stands at 5,712,750 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of ₹1431.45 and a high of ₹1453 on the current day.
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1443.55 with a net change of 3.35, representing a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for Sbi Life at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹7.1 (-30.05%) & ₹9.35 (-30.48%) respectively.
Top active put options for Sbi Life at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹1430.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹7.75 (-47.28%) & ₹1.85 (-71.97%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|936.0
|33.9
|3.76
|919.45
|530.2
|592019.78
|Bajaj Finserve
|1582.95
|-17.45
|-1.09
|1741.85
|1216.1
|252106.14
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1443.55
|3.35
|0.23
|1495.0
|1039.25
|144484.16
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|608.0
|-7.8
|-1.27
|710.6
|457.95
|130683.28
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|491.8
|-2.55
|-0.52
|615.55
|380.95
|70748.94
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.37%
|3 Months
|-3.55%
|6 Months
|11.61%
|YTD
|0.56%
|1 Year
|8.88%
On the last day of trading, Sbi Life had a trading volume of 5037 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1440.2.
