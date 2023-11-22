Hello User
Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 2.79 %. The stock closed at 1385.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1423.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

SBI Life's stock opened at 1390 and closed at 1385.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1425.35 and a low of 1387.65. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 142550.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1434.4 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The stock had a trading volume of 278,338 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1385.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of SBI Life shares on the BSE was 278,338 shares. The closing price for the day was 1385.2 per share.

