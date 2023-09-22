Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Shares Plunge on Negative Trading

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1350 and closed at ₹1345.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1350 and a low of ₹1327.9 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹134,271.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 6455 shares.
The current price of SBI Life stock is ₹1332.35 with a percent change of -0.22. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.22% from the previous trading day. The net change is -2.9, indicating a decrease of ₹2.9 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.84%
|3 Months
|-0.2%
|6 Months
|19.27%
|YTD
|8.36%
|1 Year
|2.14%
The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1341.25. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.85, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.85.
On the last day, the trading volume of SBI Life on the BSE was 6455 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1345.1.
