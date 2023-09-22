Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Shares Plunge on Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 1335.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1332.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1350 and closed at 1345.1. The stock reached a high of 1350 and a low of 1327.9 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 134,271.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 6455 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1332.35, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1335.25

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1332.35 with a percent change of -0.22. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.22% from the previous trading day. The net change is -2.9, indicating a decrease of 2.9 in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.84%
3 Months-0.2%
6 Months19.27%
YTD8.36%
1 Year2.14%
22 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1341.25, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1345.1

The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1341.25. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.85.

22 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1345.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of SBI Life on the BSE was 6455 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1345.1.

