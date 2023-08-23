Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 1286.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1293 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of SBI Life shares was 1278.95, and the closing price remained the same. The highest price reached during the day was 1312.2, while the lowest price was 1278.95. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 129,014.04 crore. The 52-week high is 1374.85, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 26,568 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1293, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1286.75

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1293. There has been a 0.49 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 6.25.

23 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Sbi Life August futures opened at 1290.25 as against previous close of 1289.8

SBI Life, with a spot price of 1294.9, has a bid price of 1295.1 and an offer price of 1295.9. The offer quantity is 750, and the bid quantity is also 750. The stock has an open interest of 8147250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1290, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1286.75

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1290, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 3.25.

23 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.8%
3 Months4.91%
6 Months11.86%
YTD4.5%
1 Year0.84%
23 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1288.8, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1278.95

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1288.8. There has been a percent change of 0.77, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.85, meaning that the stock has increased by 9.85 in value. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

23 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1278.95 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI Life's BSE volume stood at 26,568 shares, with the closing price at 1,278.95.

