Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : Sbi Life stock dips in trading today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was ₹1442.1 and the close price was ₹1442.65. The stock had a high of ₹1442.1 and a low of ₹1442.1. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is ₹144388.85 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1495 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 54 shares.
Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|912.8
|-23.2
|-2.48
|919.45
|530.2
|577345.79
|Bajaj Finserve
|1598.4
|18.7
|1.18
|1741.85
|1216.1
|254566.76
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1402.05
|-40.6
|-2.81
|1495.0
|1039.25
|140330.45
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|603.0
|-5.0
|-0.82
|710.6
|457.95
|129608.59
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|482.8
|-8.65
|-1.76
|615.55
|380.95
|69454.23
SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of ₹1409.15 and a high of ₹1448.2 on the current day.
Sbi Life January futures opened at 1444.95 as against previous close of 1439.95
SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1412.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 1413.55, while the offer price is at 1414.9. There is an offer quantity of 750 and a bid quantity of 750. The stock has a significant open interest of 5769750, indicating strong market participation.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1411.65, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹1442.65
Based on the current data, the stock price of Sbi Life is ₹1411.65. There has been a percent change of -2.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -31, indicating a decrease of ₹31.
Top active options for Sbi Life
Top active call options for Sbi Life at 23 Jan 10:59 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹3.6 (-53.85%) & ₹4.7 (-55.24%) respectively.
Top active put options for Sbi Life at 23 Jan 10:59 were at strike price of ₹1430.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹15.1 (+81.93%) & ₹4.25 (+107.32%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1431.25, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹1442.65
The current data shows that the stock price of SBI Life is ₹1431.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.79, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -11.4, suggesting a decline of 11.4 units.
Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|915.35
|-20.65
|-2.21
|919.45
|530.2
|578958.66
|Bajaj Finserve
|1604.5
|24.8
|1.57
|1741.85
|1216.1
|255538.27
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1430.15
|-12.5
|-0.87
|1495.0
|1039.25
|143142.96
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|610.0
|2.0
|0.33
|710.6
|457.95
|131113.16
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|490.55
|-0.9
|-0.18
|615.55
|380.95
|70569.12
SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of ₹1428 and a high of ₹1448.2 on the current day.
Sbi Life January futures opened at 1444.95 as against previous close of 1439.95
SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1435.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 1437.45, while the offer price is 1438.65. The offer quantity stands at 750, matched by a bid quantity of 750. The open interest for SBI Life is at 5954250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1439.25, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1442.65
The current price of SBI Life stock is ₹1439.25 with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has decreased slightly in value.
Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.85%
|3 Months
|-3.09%
|6 Months
|11.74%
|YTD
|0.67%
|1 Year
|11.27%
Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1442.65 on last trading day
On the last day, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 54 shares and a closing price of ₹1442.65.
