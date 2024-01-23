Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : Sbi Life stock dips in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 1442.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1411.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was 1442.1 and the close price was 1442.65. The stock had a high of 1442.1 and a low of 1442.1. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is 144388.85 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is 1495 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 54 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:41 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India912.8-23.2-2.48919.45530.2577345.79
Bajaj Finserve1598.418.71.181741.851216.1254566.76
SBI Life Insurance Company1402.05-40.6-2.811495.01039.25140330.45
HDFC Life Insurance Company603.0-5.0-0.82710.6457.95129608.59
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company482.8-8.65-1.76615.55380.9569454.23
23 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of 1409.15 and a high of 1448.2 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST Sbi Life January futures opened at 1444.95 as against previous close of 1439.95

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1412.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 1413.55, while the offer price is at 1414.9. There is an offer quantity of 750 and a bid quantity of 750. The stock has a significant open interest of 5769750, indicating strong market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1411.65, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹1442.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Sbi Life is 1411.65. There has been a percent change of -2.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -31, indicating a decrease of 31.

Click here for Sbi Life Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:59 AM IST Top active options for Sbi Life

Top active call options for Sbi Life at 23 Jan 10:59 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1450.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 3.6 (-53.85%) & 4.7 (-55.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi Life at 23 Jan 10:59 were at strike price of 1430.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 15.1 (+81.93%) & 4.25 (+107.32%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1431.25, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹1442.65

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI Life is 1431.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.79, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -11.4, suggesting a decline of 11.4 units.

23 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India915.35-20.65-2.21919.45530.2578958.66
Bajaj Finserve1604.524.81.571741.851216.1255538.27
SBI Life Insurance Company1430.15-12.5-0.871495.01039.25143142.96
HDFC Life Insurance Company610.02.00.33710.6457.95131113.16
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company490.55-0.9-0.18615.55380.9570569.12
23 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of 1428 and a high of 1448.2 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Sbi Life January futures opened at 1444.95 as against previous close of 1439.95

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1435.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 1437.45, while the offer price is 1438.65. The offer quantity stands at 750, matched by a bid quantity of 750. The open interest for SBI Life is at 5954250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1439.25, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1442.65

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1439.25 with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has decreased slightly in value.

23 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.85%
3 Months-3.09%
6 Months11.74%
YTD0.67%
1 Year11.27%
23 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1442.65 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 54 shares and a closing price of 1442.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.