Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : Sbi Life stock dips in trading today

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 912.8 -23.2 -2.48 919.45 530.2 577345.79 Bajaj Finserve 1598.4 18.7 1.18 1741.85 1216.1 254566.76 SBI Life Insurance Company 1402.05 -40.6 -2.81 1495.0 1039.25 140330.45 HDFC Life Insurance Company 603.0 -5.0 -0.82 710.6 457.95 129608.59 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 482.8 -8.65 -1.76 615.55 380.95 69454.23

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of ₹1409.15 and a high of ₹1448.2 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi Life January futures opened at 1444.95 as against previous close of 1439.95 SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1412.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 1413.55, while the offer price is at 1414.9. There is an offer quantity of 750 and a bid quantity of 750. The stock has a significant open interest of 5769750, indicating strong market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1411.65, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹1442.65 Based on the current data, the stock price of Sbi Life is ₹1411.65. There has been a percent change of -2.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -31, indicating a decrease of ₹31. Click here for Sbi Life Dividend {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Sbi Life Top active call options for Sbi Life at 23 Jan 10:59 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹3.6 (-53.85%) & ₹4.7 (-55.24%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi Life at 23 Jan 10:59 were at strike price of ₹1430.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹15.1 (+81.93%) & ₹4.25 (+107.32%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi Life January futures opened at 1444.95 as against previous close of 1439.95 SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1435.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 1437.45, while the offer price is 1438.65. The offer quantity stands at 750, matched by a bid quantity of 750. The open interest for SBI Life is at 5954250.

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.85% 3 Months -3.09% 6 Months 11.74% YTD 0.67% 1 Year 11.27%