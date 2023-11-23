Hello User
Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 1423.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1429.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was 1433.95 while the close price was 1423.85. The stock had a high of 1438.5 and a low of 1417.25. The market cap of Sbi Life is 143161.05 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1434.4 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, there were 31162 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1423.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 31,162. The closing price for the stock was 1423.85.

