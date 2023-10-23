Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life shares slump on the market today

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1358.1 as against previous close of 1364.05 SBI Life, a leading insurance company in India, has a spot price of 1349.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 1350.6, while the offer price is 1351.65. The bid and offer quantities stand at 750 each, indicating moderate demand. The stock has a significant open interest of 5,528,250, suggesting active trading in the market. Investors may closely monitor the stock for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1349.35, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹1361.45 The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1349.35 with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -12.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.89% and the net change is a decrease of 12.1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi Life share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1347.13 10 Days 1325.32 20 Days 1308.61 50 Days 1314.76 100 Days 1295.82 300 Days 1231.43

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for SBI Life Insurance Company stock is ₹1367.1, while the low is ₹1351.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1354.05, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1361.45 The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1354.05. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹7.4.

Sbi Life Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1358.1 as against previous close of 1364.05 SBI Life's stock is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1355.85. The bid price is ₹1355.6 and the offer price is ₹1356.9. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1500. The open interest for the stock stands at 5413500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1353.15, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1361.45 As of the current data, SBI Life stock is priced at ₹1353.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.61, resulting in a net change of -8.3. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.61% or ₹8.3. Click here for Sbi Life AGM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finserve 1618.35 -16.95 -1.04 1813.45 1216.1 257744.07 HDFC Life Insurance Company 638.05 -1.95 -0.3 690.9 457.95 137142.22 SBI Life Insurance Company 1355.9 -5.55 -0.41 1392.1 1039.25 135711.32 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 526.85 0.85 0.16 615.55 380.95 75791.13 Aditya Birla Capital 176.2 -5.55 -3.05 199.4 108.15 42605.05

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The low price for SBI Life Insurance Company stock today was ₹1351.75 and the high price was ₹1367.10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi Life share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 16 16 16 17 Buy 13 13 13 12 Hold 1 1 1 1 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1357.9, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1361.45 The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is ₹1357.9. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.55, indicating a decrease of ₹3.55 in the stock price. Click here for Sbi Life News

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finserve 1624.45 -10.85 -0.66 1813.45 1216.1 258715.58 HDFC Life Insurance Company 642.3 2.3 0.36 690.9 457.95 138055.71 SBI Life Insurance Company 1354.05 -7.4 -0.54 1392.1 1039.25 135526.15 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 527.0 1.0 0.19 615.55 380.95 75812.71 Aditya Birla Capital 176.85 -4.9 -2.7 199.4 108.15 42762.22

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1358.1 as against previous close of 1364.05 SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1357.2. The bid price is ₹1358.0, and the offer price is ₹1359.15. The bid and offer quantities are both 750. The open interest for SBI Life is 5,594,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The SBI Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of ₹1351.75 and a high of ₹1367.10 on the current day.

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1359.35, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1361.45 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1359.35, with a slight decrease of -0.15% or -2.1 points. Click here for Sbi Life Dividend

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1357.1, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1361.45 The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is at ₹1357.1, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -4.35. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a negative change of -0.32 percent and a net decrease of -4.35.

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finserve 1633.0 -2.3 -0.14 1813.45 1216.1 260077.28 HDFC Life Insurance Company 637.25 -2.75 -0.43 690.9 457.95 136970.27 SBI Life Insurance Company 1354.15 -7.3 -0.54 1392.1 1039.25 135536.16 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 524.3 -1.7 -0.32 615.55 380.95 75424.3 Aditya Birla Capital 178.9 -2.85 -1.57 199.4 108.15 43257.91

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The low price of SBI Life Insurance Company stock today is ₹1356.7 and the high price is ₹1367.1.

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1358.1 as against previous close of 1364.05 SBI Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1363.85. The bid price stands at 1365.25 with a bid quantity of 750 shares, while the offer price is 1366.3 with an offer quantity of 750 shares. The stock's open interest is at 5,762,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1361.05, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1361.45 The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1361.05 with a percent change of -0.03. The net change is -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price.

Sbi Life Live Updates

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.51% 3 Months 7.65% 6 Months 23.14% YTD 10.67% 1 Year 11.42%

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1363, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1347.5 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1363, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 15.5. This means that the stock has increased by 1.15% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net change of 15.5.