Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life shares slump on the market today

LIVE UPDATES
14 min read . 02:08 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 1361.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1349.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life opened at 1350.65 and closed at 1347.5. The stock's high for the day was 1368.2, while the low was 1337. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 136,448.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 14529 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:08 PM IST Sbi Life October futures opened at 1358.1 as against previous close of 1364.05

SBI Life, a leading insurance company in India, has a spot price of 1349.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 1350.6, while the offer price is 1351.65. The bid and offer quantities stand at 750 each, indicating moderate demand. The stock has a significant open interest of 5,528,250, suggesting active trading in the market. Investors may closely monitor the stock for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1349.35, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹1361.45

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1349.35 with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -12.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.89% and the net change is a decrease of 12.1.

23 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Sbi Life share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1347.13
10 Days1325.32
20 Days1308.61
50 Days1314.76
100 Days1295.82
300 Days1231.43
23 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for SBI Life Insurance Company stock is 1367.1, while the low is 1351.75.

23 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1354.05, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1361.45

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1354.05. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 7.4.

23 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:44 PM IST Sbi Life October futures opened at 1358.1 as against previous close of 1364.05

SBI Life's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1355.85. The bid price is 1355.6 and the offer price is 1356.9. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1500. The open interest for the stock stands at 5413500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1353.15, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1361.45

As of the current data, SBI Life stock is priced at 1353.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.61, resulting in a net change of -8.3. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.61% or 8.3.

Click here for Sbi Life AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finserve1618.35-16.95-1.041813.451216.1257744.07
HDFC Life Insurance Company638.05-1.95-0.3690.9457.95137142.22
SBI Life Insurance Company1355.9-5.55-0.411392.11039.25135711.32
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company526.850.850.16615.55380.9575791.13
Aditya Birla Capital176.2-5.55-3.05199.4108.1542605.05
23 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for SBI Life Insurance Company stock today was 1351.75 and the high price was 1367.10.

23 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM IST Sbi Life share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy16161617
Buy13131312
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1357.9, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1361.45

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is 1357.9. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.55, indicating a decrease of 3.55 in the stock price.

Click here for Sbi Life News

23 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finserve1624.45-10.85-0.661813.451216.1258715.58
HDFC Life Insurance Company642.32.30.36690.9457.95138055.71
SBI Life Insurance Company1354.05-7.4-0.541392.11039.25135526.15
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company527.01.00.19615.55380.9575812.71
Aditya Birla Capital176.85-4.9-2.7199.4108.1542762.22
23 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Sbi Life October futures opened at 1358.1 as against previous close of 1364.05

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1357.2. The bid price is 1358.0, and the offer price is 1359.15. The bid and offer quantities are both 750. The open interest for SBI Life is 5,594,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The SBI Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of 1351.75 and a high of 1367.10 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1359.35, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1361.45

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1359.35, with a slight decrease of -0.15% or -2.1 points.

Click here for Sbi Life Dividend

23 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1357.1, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1361.45

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is at 1357.1, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -4.35. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a negative change of -0.32 percent and a net decrease of -4.35.

23 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finserve1633.0-2.3-0.141813.451216.1260077.28
HDFC Life Insurance Company637.25-2.75-0.43690.9457.95136970.27
SBI Life Insurance Company1354.15-7.3-0.541392.11039.25135536.16
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company524.3-1.7-0.32615.55380.9575424.3
Aditya Birla Capital178.9-2.85-1.57199.4108.1543257.91
23 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SBI Life Insurance Company stock today is 1356.7 and the high price is 1367.1.

23 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Sbi Life October futures opened at 1358.1 as against previous close of 1364.05

SBI Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1363.85. The bid price stands at 1365.25 with a bid quantity of 750 shares, while the offer price is 1366.3 with an offer quantity of 750 shares. The stock's open interest is at 5,762,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1361.05, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1361.45

The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1361.05 with a percent change of -0.03. The net change is -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.51%
3 Months7.65%
6 Months23.14%
YTD10.67%
1 Year11.42%
23 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1363, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1347.5

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1363, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 15.5. This means that the stock has increased by 1.15% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net change of 15.5.

23 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1347.5 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 14,529 shares and closed at a price of 1347.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.