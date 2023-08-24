Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Sbi Life stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 1286.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1296.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, SBI Life's open price was ₹1275.7 and the close price was ₹1286.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1304 and a low of ₹1275.7 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹129,794.85 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1374.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 12,123 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:09:05 AM IST
