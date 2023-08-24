Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

On the last day, SBI Life's open price was ₹1275.7 and the close price was ₹1286.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1304 and a low of ₹1275.7 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹129,794.85 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1374.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 12,123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.