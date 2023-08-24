Hello User
Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 1286.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1296.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's open price was 1275.7 and the close price was 1286.75. The stock reached a high of 1304 and a low of 1275.7 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 129,794.85 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1374.85 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 12,123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1286.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,123. The closing price for the day was 1286.75.

