Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Surges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 1290.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1299.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1310.6 and closed at 1313.1. The stock reached a high of 1322.55 and a low of 1287.8 during the day. The market cap of SBI Life is 129244.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1339.55, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 8401 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:48:08 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1299.15, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1290.85

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1299.15. There has been a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.3 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive performance for SBI Life stock.

24 Jul 2023, 09:35:40 AM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1296, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1290.85

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1296, which has increased by 0.4 percent or 5.15 points.

24 Jul 2023, 09:34:09 AM IST

Sbi Life Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:15:59 AM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1292.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1290.85

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1292.5. There has been a percent change of 0.13, which indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

24 Jul 2023, 09:05:11 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1291.2, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹1313.1

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1291.2, which represents a decrease of 1.67%. The net change in the stock price is -21.9. This means that the stock has decreased by 21.9 from its previous value.

24 Jul 2023, 08:16:11 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1313.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,401. The closing price for the shares was 1,313.1.

