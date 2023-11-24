Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life faces downward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 1412.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1409.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's open price was 1431.95, close price was 1430, high was 1433.25, and low was 1407.15. The market cap was 141,073.62 crore, with a 52-week high of 1438.5 and a 52-week low of 1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 16,967 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1409.25, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1412.4

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1409.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.15, indicating a decrease of 3.15.

24 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.75%
3 Months7.79%
6 Months19.84%
YTD14.59%
1 Year15.06%
24 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1410.05, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1412.4

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1410.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.17%, resulting in a net change of -2.35.

24 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1430 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a trading volume of 16,967 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,430.

