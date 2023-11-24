Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life faces downward trend in trading

On the last day, SBI Life's open price was ₹1431.95, close price was ₹1430, high was ₹1433.25, and low was ₹1407.15. The market cap was ₹141,073.62 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1438.5 and a 52-week low of ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 16,967 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1409.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.15, indicating a decrease of ₹3.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.75%
|3 Months
|7.79%
|6 Months
|19.84%
|YTD
|14.59%
|1 Year
|15.06%
On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a trading volume of 16,967 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,430.
