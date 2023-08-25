Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, SBI Life's open price was ₹1320.95 and the close price was ₹1299.8. The high for the day was ₹1320.95 and the low was ₹1290.5. The market cap for SBI Life is ₹129,524.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 8244 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi Life August futures opened at 1289.2 as against previous close of 1295.6 SBI Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1295.35. The bid price is ₹1297.3, and the offer price is ₹1298.4. The offer quantity is 750, and the bid quantity is 750. The stock has an open interest of 8013000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.72% 3 Months 4.2% 6 Months 13.95% YTD 5.07% 1 Year 0.49%

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1293.9, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1299.8 The current price of SBI Life stock is ₹1293.9, which represents a decrease of 0.45%. The net change in the stock price is -5.9.

