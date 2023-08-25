comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1294.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1292.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi LifePremium
Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's open price was 1320.95 and the close price was 1299.8. The high for the day was 1320.95 and the low was 1290.5. The market cap for SBI Life is 129,524.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1374.85 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 8244 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:02:52 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1292.8, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1294.05

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1292.8, with a percent change of -0.1% and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly in the current trading session.

25 Aug 2023, 10:01:33 AM IST

Sbi Life August futures opened at 1289.2 as against previous close of 1295.6

SBI Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1295.35. The bid price is 1297.3, and the offer price is 1298.4. The offer quantity is 750, and the bid quantity is 750. The stock has an open interest of 8013000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 09:48:18 AM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1295.75, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1294.05

SBI Life stock currently has a price of 1295.75. There has been a 0.13 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.7, suggesting a small gain in the stock's price.

25 Aug 2023, 09:35:23 AM IST

Sbi Life Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:33:51 AM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.72%
3 Months4.2%
6 Months13.95%
YTD5.07%
1 Year0.49%
25 Aug 2023, 09:05:15 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1293.9, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1299.8

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1293.9, which represents a decrease of 0.45%. The net change in the stock price is -5.9.

25 Aug 2023, 08:05:40 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1299.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,244. The closing price of the shares was 1,299.8.

