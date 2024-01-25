Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Sbi Life stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 1410.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1413.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1403.15 and closed at 1375.7. The stock reached a high of 1413.5 and a low of 1370 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 141,480.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1495 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,367 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.75%
3 Months-3.25%
6 Months9.12%
YTD-1.54%
1 Year10.78%
25 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1413.2, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1410.95

The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1413.2 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

25 Jan 2024, 08:28 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1375.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of SBI Life shares traded on the BSE was 23,367 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1375.7.

