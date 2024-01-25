Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock surges on positive trading day

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1403.15 and closed at ₹1375.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1413.5 and a low of ₹1370 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹141,480.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1495 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,367 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.75%
|3 Months
|-3.25%
|6 Months
|9.12%
|YTD
|-1.54%
|1 Year
|10.78%
The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1413.2 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, the volume of SBI Life shares traded on the BSE was 23,367 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹1375.7.
