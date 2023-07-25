comScore
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees gains in trading today
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 1290.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1316.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, SBI Life's opening price was 1291.2 and the closing price was 1290.85. The stock reached a high of 1323.3 and a low of 1288.75 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 131,762.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1339.55 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 21,836 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 09:03:16 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1316.35, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹1290.85

SBI Life stock is currently priced at 1316.35 with a percent change of 1.98, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 25.5, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well in the market.

25 Jul 2023, 08:14:49 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1290.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, there was a total volume of 21,836 shares. The closing price for the day was 1290.85.

