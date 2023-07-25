Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees gains in trading today

On the last day, SBI Life's opening price was ₹1291.2 and the closing price was ₹1290.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1323.3 and a low of ₹1288.75 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹131,762.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1339.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 21,836 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
