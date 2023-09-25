Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 1335.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1321.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1328 and closed at 1335.25. The highest price reached during the day was 1335.2, while the lowest was 1316.1. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently at 132309.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12110 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1321.65, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹1335.25

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is 1321.65. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.6, which means that the stock has declined by 13.6 points.

25 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1335.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 12,110 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1335.25.

