Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 1395.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1404.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life opened at 1415.75 and closed at 1405.25. The high for the day was 1416 and the low was 1387. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 139753.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1491.5 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 12051 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Sbi Life December futures opened at 1392.7 as against previous close of 1397.85

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1403.1. The bid price is 1404.85, and the offer price is 1406.05. The offer quantity is 1500, while the bid quantity is 750. The stock has an open interest of 4938750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1404.1, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1395.8

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1404.1 with a net change of 8.3, representing a 0.59 percent increase.

26 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.01%
3 Months-1.86%
6 Months10.42%
YTD13.24%
1 Year12.01%
26 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1395.8, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1405.25

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1395.8, with a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -9.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.67% and the net change is a decrease of 9.45.

26 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1405.25 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI Life had a trading volume of 12,051 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1405.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.