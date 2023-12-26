Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock sees gains in today's trading session

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life opened at ₹1415.75 and closed at ₹1405.25. The high for the day was ₹1416 and the low was ₹1387. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹139753.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1491.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 12051 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1403.1. The bid price is ₹1404.85, and the offer price is ₹1406.05. The offer quantity is 1500, while the bid quantity is 750. The stock has an open interest of 4938750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1404.1 with a net change of 8.3, representing a 0.59 percent increase.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.01%
|3 Months
|-1.86%
|6 Months
|10.42%
|YTD
|13.24%
|1 Year
|12.01%
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1395.8, with a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -9.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.67% and the net change is a decrease of ₹9.45.
On the last day, SBI Life had a trading volume of 12,051 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹1405.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!