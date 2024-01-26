Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets amidst market downturn

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life opened at ₹1413.2 and closed at ₹1410.95. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹1414, while the lowest was ₹1357.2. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹139002.18 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹1495 and a low of ₹1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 59085 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1388.3, which represents a decrease of 1.61% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -22.65.
On the last day, the BSE volume for SBI Life was 59085 shares with a closing price of ₹1410.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!