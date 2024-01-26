Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 1410.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1388.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life opened at 1413.2 and closed at 1410.95. The highest price it reached during the day was 1414, while the lowest was 1357.2. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 139002.18 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 1495 and a low of 1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 59085 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1388.3, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹1410.95

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1388.3, which represents a decrease of 1.61% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -22.65.

26 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1410.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for SBI Life was 59085 shares with a closing price of 1410.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.