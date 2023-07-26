Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

On the last day, the opening price of SBI Life was ₹1322.95, and the closing price was ₹1318.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1322.95, while the lowest price was ₹1290.5. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹130,175.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1339.55, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 24,405.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.