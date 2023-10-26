comScore
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : Sbi Life closed today at ₹1306.8, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1312.85

28 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 1312.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1306.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi LifePremium
Sbi Life

On the last day, the Sbi Life stock opened at 1330.55 and closed at 1338.9. The highest price reached during the day was 1345.6, while the lowest price was 1308.7. The market capitalization of Sbi Life stands at 131,142.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,636 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:30:50 PM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life closed today at ₹1306.8, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1312.85

Today, the closing price of SBI Life stock was 1306.8, which represents a decrease of 0.46% from the previous day's closing price of 1312.85. The net change in the stock price was -6.05.

26 Oct 2023, 06:21:01 PM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finserve1559.0-50.95-3.161813.451216.1248291.78
HDFC Life Insurance Company605.5-10.8-1.75690.9457.95130145.94
SBI Life Insurance Company1306.8-6.05-0.461392.11039.25130796.93
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company511.55-6.2-1.2615.55380.9573590.12
Aditya Birla Capital170.4-2.1-1.22199.4111.941202.62
26 Oct 2023, 05:39:12 PM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for SBI Life Insurance Company stock is 1291, and the high price is 1315.

26 Oct 2023, 03:28:34 PM IST

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1315.55 as against previous close of 1314.8

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1305.9 with a bid price of 1303.4 and an offer price of 1304.55. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 750 each. The stock has an open interest of 1167000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:19:07 PM IST

Sbi Life Insurance Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Sbi Life Insurance Company Ltd stock is 1054.00000, while the 52 week high price is 1393.00000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:06:22 PM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1304.4, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹1312.85

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1304.4. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.45, suggesting a decrease of 8.45 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:44:14 PM IST

Top active options for Sbi Life

Top active call options for Sbi Life at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-92.86%) & 0.25 (-77.27%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi Life at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-0.0%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:40:28 PM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finserve1566.0-43.95-2.731813.451216.1249406.63
HDFC Life Insurance Company605.85-10.45-1.7690.9457.95130221.16
SBI Life Insurance Company1307.6-5.25-0.41392.11039.25130877.0
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company508.25-9.5-1.83615.55380.9573115.39
Aditya Birla Capital169.45-3.05-1.77199.4111.940972.91
26 Oct 2023, 02:39:21 PM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1307.85, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹1312.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1307.85. There has been a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% and there has been a decrease of 5 in its value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:15:06 PM IST

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1315.55 as against previous close of 1314.8

SBI Life, with a spot price of 1308, has a bid price of 1303.8 and an offer price of 1304.4. The offer quantity is 3000, while the bid quantity is 750. The open interest for SBI Life is 1150500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 02:13:41 PM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of 1291 and a high of 1315 in today's trading session.

26 Oct 2023, 01:45:57 PM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1305.8, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1312.85

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1305.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.54%, resulting in a net change of -7.05.

Click here for Sbi Life Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:34:38 PM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1350.55
10 Days1331.54
20 Days1309.62
50 Days1314.55
100 Days1297.05
300 Days1231.80
26 Oct 2023, 01:32:32 PM IST

Top active options for Sbi Life

Top active call options for Sbi Life at 26 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-92.86%) & 0.2 (-81.82%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi Life at 26 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-0.0%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:26:02 PM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The SBI Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of 1291 and a high of 1315 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:06:41 PM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1304.15, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹1312.85

The current data for Sbi Life stock shows that the price is 1304.15, with a percent change of -0.66. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.66% compared to the previous closing price. The net change is -8.7, indicating a decrease of 8.7 in the stock price.

Click here for Sbi Life Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 01:03:01 PM IST

Sbi Life Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:42:51 PM IST

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1315.55 as against previous close of 1314.8

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1305. The bid price is slightly higher at 1306.5, while the offer price is 1307.9. The bid quantity stands at 2250, while the offer quantity is 750. The stock has a significant open interest of 1115250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:40:53 PM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finserve1576.7-33.25-2.071813.451216.1251110.74
HDFC Life Insurance Company607.0-9.3-1.51690.9457.95130468.35
SBI Life Insurance Company1305.5-7.35-0.561392.11039.25130666.81
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company515.25-2.5-0.48615.55380.9574122.39
Aditya Birla Capital170.1-2.4-1.39199.4111.941130.08
26 Oct 2023, 12:37:29 PM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1305.5, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1312.85

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1305.5. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.56% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -7.35. This indicates a decline in the stock's value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:24:47 PM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy16161616
Buy13131313
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 12:22:38 PM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for SBI Life Insurance Company stock is 1291 and the high price is 1315.

26 Oct 2023, 12:06:58 PM IST

Top active options for Sbi Life

Top active call options for Sbi Life at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-85.71%) & 0.2 (-81.82%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi Life at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.2 (-100.0%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:50:33 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1305.45, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1312.85

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1305.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -7.4. Overall, SBI Life stock has seen a small decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:38:14 AM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finserve1576.85-33.1-2.061813.451216.1251134.63
HDFC Life Insurance Company605.6-10.7-1.74690.9457.95130167.43
SBI Life Insurance Company1299.6-13.25-1.011392.11039.25130076.28
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company513.7-4.05-0.78615.55380.9573899.41
Aditya Birla Capital168.35-4.15-2.41199.4111.940706.93
26 Oct 2023, 11:28:05 AM IST

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1315.55 as against previous close of 1314.8

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1298.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 1299.15, while the offer price is 1300.75. The bid quantity is 1500, indicating a higher demand from buyers. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 750, suggesting a lower supply from sellers. The open interest stands at 993750, reflecting the total number of open positions in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:24:40 AM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for SBI Life Insurance Company stock is 1315, while the low price is 1291.

26 Oct 2023, 11:14:29 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1297.2, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹1312.85

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1297.2 with a percent change of -1.19 and a net change of -15.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.19% and has decreased by 15.65.

26 Oct 2023, 10:54:11 AM IST

Top active options for Sbi Life

Top active call options for Sbi Life at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-92.86%) & 0.25 (-77.27%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi Life at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-50.0%) & 0.1 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:32:45 AM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finserve1564.25-45.7-2.841813.451216.1249127.91
HDFC Life Insurance Company608.25-8.05-1.31690.9457.95130737.02
SBI Life Insurance Company1299.35-13.5-1.031392.11039.25130051.26
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company511.6-6.15-1.19615.55380.9573597.31
Aditya Birla Capital169.25-3.25-1.88199.4111.940924.55
26 Oct 2023, 10:30:09 AM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SBI Life Insurance Company stock today is 1291, while the high price is 1315.

26 Oct 2023, 10:29:54 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1298.95, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹1312.85

As of the current data, SBI Life stock has a price of 1298.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.9, which means the stock has decreased by 13.9.

26 Oct 2023, 10:07:42 AM IST

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1315.55 as against previous close of 1314.8

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1305.25. The bid price is 1305.9 and the offer price is 1307.4. The offer quantity is 750 and the bid quantity is also 750. The open interest stands at 1030500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:02:59 AM IST

Sbi Life Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:41:44 AM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1306.85, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1312.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Sbi Life is 1306.85. There has been a 0.46 percent decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -6. This means that the stock has decreased by 6 points.

26 Oct 2023, 09:41:36 AM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.54%
3 Months5.88%
6 Months17.51%
YTD6.73%
1 Year4.73%
26 Oct 2023, 09:02:42 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1310, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹1338.9

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is 1310, with a percent change of -2.16%. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.16% from its previous price. The net change is -28.9, indicating a decrease of 28.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a downward movement in its price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:09:53 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1338.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a total volume of 12,636 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1338.9.

