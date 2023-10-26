Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : Sbi Life closed today at 1306.8, down -0.46% from yesterday's 1312.85

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life closed today at ₹1306.8, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1312.85 Today, the closing price of SBI Life stock was ₹1306.8, which represents a decrease of 0.46% from the previous day's closing price of ₹1312.85. The net change in the stock price was -6.05.

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finserve 1559.0 -50.95 -3.16 1813.45 1216.1 248291.78 HDFC Life Insurance Company 605.5 -10.8 -1.75 690.9 457.95 130145.94 SBI Life Insurance Company 1306.8 -6.05 -0.46 1392.1 1039.25 130796.93 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 511.55 -6.2 -1.2 615.55 380.95 73590.12 Aditya Birla Capital 170.4 -2.1 -1.22 199.4 111.9 41202.62 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for SBI Life Insurance Company stock is ₹1291, and the high price is ₹1315.

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1315.55 as against previous close of 1314.8 SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1305.9 with a bid price of 1303.4 and an offer price of 1304.55. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 750 each. The stock has an open interest of 1167000.

Sbi Life Insurance Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for Sbi Life Insurance Company Ltd stock is 1054.00000, while the 52 week high price is 1393.00000.

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1304.4, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹1312.85 The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1304.4. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹8.45 in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Sbi Life Top active call options for Sbi Life at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-92.86%) & ₹0.25 (-77.27%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi Life at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-0.0%) & ₹0.05 (-50.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1307.85, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹1312.85 Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is ₹1307.85. There has been a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% and there has been a decrease of ₹5 in its value.

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1315.55 as against previous close of 1314.8 SBI Life, with a spot price of 1308, has a bid price of 1303.8 and an offer price of 1304.4. The offer quantity is 3000, while the bid quantity is 750. The open interest for SBI Life is 1150500.

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1305.8, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1312.85 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1305.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.54%, resulting in a net change of -7.05. Click here for Sbi Life Key Metrics

Sbi Life share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1350.55 10 Days 1331.54 20 Days 1309.62 50 Days 1314.55 100 Days 1297.05 300 Days 1231.80

Top active options for Sbi Life Top active call options for Sbi Life at 26 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-92.86%) & ₹0.2 (-81.82%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi Life at 26 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-0.0%) & ₹0.05 (-50.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1304.15, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹1312.85 The current data for Sbi Life stock shows that the price is ₹1304.15, with a percent change of -0.66. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.66% compared to the previous closing price. The net change is -8.7, indicating a decrease of ₹8.7 in the stock price. Click here for Sbi Life Board Meetings

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1315.55 as against previous close of 1314.8 SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1305. The bid price is slightly higher at 1306.5, while the offer price is 1307.9. The bid quantity stands at 2250, while the offer quantity is 750. The stock has a significant open interest of 1115250.

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finserve 1576.7 -33.25 -2.07 1813.45 1216.1 251110.74 HDFC Life Insurance Company 607.0 -9.3 -1.51 690.9 457.95 130468.35 SBI Life Insurance Company 1305.5 -7.35 -0.56 1392.1 1039.25 130666.81 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 515.25 -2.5 -0.48 615.55 380.95 74122.39 Aditya Birla Capital 170.1 -2.4 -1.39 199.4 111.9 41130.08

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1305.5, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1312.85 As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is ₹1305.5. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.56% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -7.35. This indicates a decline in the stock's value.

Sbi Life share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 16 16 16 16 Buy 13 13 13 13 Hold 1 1 1 1 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Sbi Life Top active call options for Sbi Life at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-85.71%) & ₹0.2 (-81.82%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi Life at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.2 (-100.0%) & ₹0.05 (-50.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1305.45, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1312.85 As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is ₹1305.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -7.4. Overall, SBI Life stock has seen a small decline in value.

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1315.55 as against previous close of 1314.8 SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1298.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 1299.15, while the offer price is 1300.75. The bid quantity is 1500, indicating a higher demand from buyers. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 750, suggesting a lower supply from sellers. The open interest stands at 993750, reflecting the total number of open positions in the market.

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1297.2, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹1312.85 The current price of SBI Life stock is ₹1297.2 with a percent change of -1.19 and a net change of -15.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.19% and has decreased by ₹15.65.

Top active options for Sbi Life Top active call options for Sbi Life at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-92.86%) & ₹0.25 (-77.27%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi Life at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-50.0%) & ₹0.1 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1298.95, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹1312.85 As of the current data, SBI Life stock has a price of ₹1298.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.9, which means the stock has decreased by ₹13.9.

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1315.55 as against previous close of 1314.8 SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1305.25. The bid price is 1305.9 and the offer price is 1307.4. The offer quantity is 750 and the bid quantity is also 750. The open interest stands at 1030500.

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1306.85, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1312.85 The current data shows that the stock price of Sbi Life is ₹1306.85. There has been a 0.46 percent decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -6. This means that the stock has decreased by 6 points.

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.54% 3 Months 5.88% 6 Months 17.51% YTD 6.73% 1 Year 4.73%

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1310, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹1338.9 The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is ₹1310, with a percent change of -2.16%. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.16% from its previous price. The net change is -28.9, indicating a decrease of ₹28.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a downward movement in its price.