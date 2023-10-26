Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : Sbi Life closed today at 1306.8, down -0.46% from yesterday's 1312.85

On the last day, the Sbi Life stock opened at ₹1330.55 and closed at ₹1338.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1345.6, while the lowest price was ₹1308.7. The market capitalization of Sbi Life stands at ₹131,142.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,636 shares on the BSE.
Today, the closing price of SBI Life stock was ₹1306.8, which represents a decrease of 0.46% from the previous day's closing price of ₹1312.85. The net change in the stock price was -6.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
The current day's low price for SBI Life Insurance Company stock is ₹1291, and the high price is ₹1315.
The 52 week low price for Sbi Life Insurance Company Ltd stock is 1054.00000, while the 52 week high price is 1393.00000.
The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1304.4. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹8.45 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1305.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.54%, resulting in a net change of -7.05.
Click here for Sbi Life Key Metrics
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1350.55
|10 Days
|1331.54
|20 Days
|1309.62
|50 Days
|1314.55
|100 Days
|1297.05
|300 Days
|1231.80
The current data for Sbi Life stock shows that the price is ₹1304.15, with a percent change of -0.66. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.66% compared to the previous closing price. The net change is -8.7, indicating a decrease of ₹8.7 in the stock price.
Click here for Sbi Life Board Meetings
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
The current price of SBI Life stock is ₹1297.2 with a percent change of -1.19 and a net change of -15.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.19% and has decreased by ₹15.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.54%
|3 Months
|5.88%
|6 Months
|17.51%
|YTD
|6.73%
|1 Year
|4.73%
On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a total volume of 12,636 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1338.9.
