Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1316 and closed at ₹1318.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹1323.75 and the low was ₹1288.9. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹129,461.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life shares was 19,637.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of SBI Life stock is ₹1297.35, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 4.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.72%
|3 Months
|-2.53%
|6 Months
|17.72%
|YTD
|5.1%
|1 Year
|1.66%
The current stock price of Sbi Life is ₹1300.25. In the recent trading session, the stock has experienced a 0.55 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 7.05.
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 19,637. The closing price of the stock was ₹1318.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!