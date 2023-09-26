Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1293.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1297.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1316 and closed at 1318.85. The stock's high for the day was 1323.75 and the low was 1288.9. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 129,461.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life shares was 19,637.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:56 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1297.35, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1293.2

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1297.35, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 4.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

26 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.72%
3 Months-2.53%
6 Months17.72%
YTD5.1%
1 Year1.66%
26 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1300.25, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1293.2

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1300.25. In the recent trading session, the stock has experienced a 0.55 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 7.05.

26 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1318.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 19,637. The closing price of the stock was 1318.85.

